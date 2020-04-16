CANTON-Spoon River College would like to recognize and congratulate this year’s inductees into the Nu Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Phi Theta Kappa is the largest internationally recognized honor society for two-year colleges. Their mission is to recognize academic achievement, promote individual growth and development, and provide opportunities through participation for leadership, service, and continuing scholarship. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of twelve hours of transferable course work and earn a cumulative GPA of 3.25.
Astoria: Cailin E. Kimbro, Breckon K. McKinney
Bardolph: Ethan C. Stambaugh
Bath: Trace J. Fletcher
Blandinsville: Morgan L. Dodds
Cambridge: Cole G. Franks
Canton: Ryan T. Bates, Piper J. Denny, Chloe A. Howell, Ashley R. Kenser, Jessica L. Kinsel, Barbara J. Mills, Hallie Moffitt, Maggie K. Norton, Nattalee D. Pierce, Julia F. Toney-Graham, Carra J. Meacham, Mackenzie R. Stockham, McKenna N. Bergstrahl, Rebecca L. Billingsley, Jacob W. Essex, Sabrina R. Geier, Cassidy A. Locke, Luke A. Miller, Bailey Norton, Sophia C. Oaks, Kennedy J. Rose, Clayton A. Schroeder, Taylor A. Sims, and Sam R. White
Channahon: Kyle M. Sanford
Cuba: Emily A. Derry, Madison M. Draughn, Caitlin M. Patterson
Elmwood: Courtney D. Roudebush
Fairview: Felicia M. Tinder
Farmington: Cole Riggen, and Austin Tylar
Forest City: Kayleigh A. Morgan
Havana: Desiray L. Meyer, Amanda Saylor, Isaac A. Snider, Alexander M. Roat, Erin R. Danner, and Ben Friedrich
Industry: Addison K. Martin
Ipava: Audry E. Branson
Knoxville: Grant D. Hise
Lewistown: Clint Barker, Jeremy S. Brannon, Makyna J. Ebbert, Kyle A. Gravitt, Kaylee J. Irwin, Samantha L. Smith, John D. Werland, and Jainee M. Sours
Macomb: MaKaela R. Bennet, Alana Y. Coleman, Kaitlyn R. Ellis, Jennie R. Ismail, Cora J. Kieslmeier, Marelyn Martinez-Nateras, Paige K. Sargeant, Devon A. Simpson, Jacob T. Armstrong, Seth T. Brown, Jessica E. Campbell, Makenzie J. Case, and Jordan W. Rouse
Maquon: Makayla A. Courson
Mason City: Kayla J. Anderson
Minooka: Collin E. Fenili
Rushville: Luke M. Lashbrook, and Macaela G. Goodrich
Shorewood: Brett C. Johnson
St. David: Raegan L. Woods
Washington: Noelle A. Hobbs
Phi Theta Kappa faculty advisors are Shelli Stuart (Macomb) and Rebecca Werland (Canton).