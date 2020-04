Cuba-The Cuba Middle School Third Quarter Honor Roll has been announced as follows.

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Sadie Arnett, Emma Barrick, Elizabeth Bass, Kaeden Bowles, Washita Bradford, Garrett Brooks, Trace Eeten, Cali Hanson, Kayleigh Harr, Nicolas Huston, Lexi Mance, Joseph May, Olivia Miller, Madison Pool, Maggi Scharping

Honors

Tanner D. Brooks, Gavin Corsaw, Aleese Mathis, Durant Reed, Jayson Stead, Layla Thomas, Andrew White

Honorable Mention

Bryan Adams, Andrew Christian, Jack Cozart, Leslie Cozart, Trenton Decker, Gabriel Jollye, Kendlee Lyles, Hayley Lyons, Trace McCombs, Camri Phillips, Ryan Pilgrim, Hunter Williams

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Carlee Brown, Jackson Gibboney, Haley Johnson, Paige Johnson, Kayla Lee, Lillian Markley, Morgan Patterson, Samantha Thum

Honors

Gavin Abernathy, Hailey Leonard, Jack Lowry, Luke Miller

Honorable Mention

Liam Abernathy, Alexander Adams, Gauge Barker, Cadence Churchill, Courtney Churchill, Nathan English, Brayden Fyffe, Cameron Jones, Tyson Markley, David Roberts, Tobias Waller, Abigail Yocum, Chloe Yocum

Sixth Grade

High Honors

Charlotte Cannon, Macy Eaten, Kalee Foster, Rheannon Freehill, Brody Thum, Abriana Wells

Honors

Myah Brenner, Bradlee Ellis, Caden Lafary, Emma Probyn

Honorable Mention

Kaitlynn Davies, Zackary Howard, Addalynn Lyles, Mia Phillis, Myleigh Strode