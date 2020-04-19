The head of the state Department of Public Health said Sunday that the transmission of the new Coronavirus had "slowed tremendously" in Illinois, "but, of course, it’s not enough to have completely made sure that it died out."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, credits the slowing to statewide actions such as the stay-at-home order. She said the spread has not stopped completely because people still leave home for essential work or to buy groceries, creating the opportunity for transmission.

"Not every single person is at home — let’s look around this room," she said to reporters at the daily news conference at the Thompson Center in Chicago. "There’s still transmission that can go on. It’s absolutely lower than what it was previously."

The state on Sunday reported 1,197 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the Coronavirus, in the past 24 hours. There were also 33 more deaths from the disease.

After twice in the past three days reporting the highest single-day number of deaths from the disease, Sunday’s total represented the fewest people to die from COVID-19 since April 6. There had been 125 deaths on both Thursday and Saturday.

There have now been 30,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,290 deaths in the state.

Ezike stressed that most people recover from the disease. She said about 69% of people who test positive for COVID-19 report recovery after 28 days.

"Most people do very, very, very, very well. We know that people recover after several weeks," she said. "I don’t want to just be the agent of doom and gloom. People do recover from this disease, but we still have to have a special eye for the people who will have a harder course."

Recovery rates are likely even higher than the percentages indicate because many people contract the disease and recover without knowing that they had it.

"We’ve tested who we’ve tested, but we know there are many other people who have had the disease but don’t have the laboratory-confirmed diagnosis," Ezike said.

There were about 6,000 tests administered Sunday, a number that fluctuates daily. More than 143,000 total tests have been administered statewide.

Gov. JB Pritzker has set a goal for the state to test 10,000 people each day, and he has said widespread testing is needed before the stay-at-home order can be lifted. That order is set to expire April 30, but Pritzker said he weighs extension daily.

Mandatory masks

Pritzker also said he has considered making wearing masks when out in public mandatory. For now, it’s voluntary, but he stressed that everyone should be doing so.

"Everybody should be wearing a mask, in my opinion, when they’re outdoors, when they know they’re going to see people," Pritzker said. "We want people to be safe .... When you wear a mask, you’re keeping other people safe, and they’re keeping you safe when they’re wearing a mask."

Kevin Haas: khaas@rrstar.com; @KevinMHaas