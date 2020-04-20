Robert L. (Bob) Runyon, 95, of Noble, Illinois passed away on April 17, 2020 at Helia Healthcare in Olney. Robert was born on August 1, 1924 in Noble, Illinois, the son of Harold Henry and Della May (Stanley) Runyon. He married Leila Mae Hubble on December 26, 1947 in Clay City, Illinois. They celebrated their 72nd anniversary in December 2019.

Robert was a lifelong farmer and oil producer. He loved to spend time with his family and reminisce about the old days.

Robert is survived by his wife of 72 years, Leila Mae of Noble; daughter, Sherry (Rick) Reber of Tampa, FL; daughter, Kathy (Ken) Doty of Noble, IL; daughter, Dana L. Simmering of Boonville, IN; son, K. Craig (Stephanie) Runyon of Noble, IL; and Daughter-in-law, Norma Jean Fletcher of Olney, IL.

Grandchildren, Kimberly (Bob) Doyle of Olney, IL; Derek Reber of Tampa, FL; Ethan (Nicole) Reber of Chesapeake, VA; Jared (Jennifer) Reber of Mulberry, FL; Seth Reber of Tampa, FL; Kyle Doty of Highland, IL; Kory (Kristen) Doty of Effingham, IL; Travis Knowlton of Boonville; IN; Daniel Knowlton of Indianapolis, IN; Sydney Simmering of Boonville, IN; Devin (Kali) Runyon of Noble, IL; Cody Runyon of Olney, IL; and Brayden Runyon of Noble, IL.

Great Grandchildren, Robert, Brylee and Meredith Reber of Chesapeake, VA; Jacob Reber of Mulberry, FL; Logan, Lexy, and Liam Doyle of Olney, IL; Kynleigh and Kase Doty of Effingham, IL, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Gary W. Runyon of Olney, grandsons, Joshua P. Runyon of Noble, IL and Sean R. Reber of Tampa, FL, his parents, Harold H. and Della May (Stanley) Runyon, infant brother Donald, brothers, Delbert Runyon and Lenard Runyon, and sisters, Alice Gifford, Bonnie McKnight and Evelena Brotherton.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and restrictions on gatherings- there will not be a visitation. A Graveside Service for immediate family will be conducted by Joel Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to the Olney FFA and Ag in the Classroom.

Arrangements by Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.