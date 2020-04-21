CANTON-The Canton School District 66 Board of Education has named Mr. Jay Valencia, M.E.d., as Principal of Canton High School commencing July 1, this year.

Valencia currently serves as the Assistant Principal of Canton High School.

Valencia earned a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Western Illinois University in 2018, Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Illinois University in 2009, and his high school diploma from Lewistown High School.

Mr. Valencia has been a life-long resident of Fulton County. “I am excited to have been chosen to continue to serve the students and families of the Canton High School learning community,” said Mr. Valencia, “Additionally I am also excited to work with a great staff that is student centered and has the heart and soul of the community in their interests.” “I also look forward to working with stakeholders in moving the district towards a direction of excellence as we work together to continue building a school culture that advocates for the whole child and ensures a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all.” Mr. Valencia began his educational career as a teacher at Ingersoll Middle School in August, 2009.

In August, 2017 he moved to Canton High School to serve as Dean of Students overseeing student discipline and attendance. In August, 2018 he became assistant principal with additional duties that included the evaluation of certified staff, school improvement, school safety, and professional development.

Mr. Valencia is a life-long resident of Fulton County, said ”Superintendent Rolf Sivertsen. “He has also worked his entire teaching career within the Canton Learning Community.” “As a result, he knows the community and stakeholders.”

“Most importantly, he also is familiar with and supports the mission and vision of the district.”

“Finally, most importantly, he has worked within the learning community to implement a continuous improvement model that will promote and ensure excellence and opportunities for children in the future.”