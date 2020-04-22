LIVERPOOL -- Identification was pending Wednesday for a body that was pulled the previous day from the Illinois River north of Liverpool.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 2 p.m. Tuesday regarding a person possibly being in the water.

Various public-safety agencies responded, including the dive team from the Copperas Creek Fire Protection District.

A search revealed the body of a man, found near where he was reported to have gone into the water. At about 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines pronounced the man dead.

Foul play was not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s identity was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

Liverpool is located about 35 miles southwest of Peoria.

