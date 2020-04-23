Local colleges and universities will be receiving more than $20 million in funds from an emergency relief fund established by the federal CARES Act.

That includes nearly $4.3 million for Bradley University and $3.7 million for Illinois Central College. Western Illinois University will receive nearly $8 million, and Knox College will receive $1.3 million.

The money is designed to help students and educators alike cover the costs of disruption caused by the suspension of in-person, on-campus learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

That includes helping schools make up for lost revenue, but the institutions are mandated to spend at least half their funds on emergency financial aid to students, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, which announced the funds.

In a communique to employees yesterday, Bradley University stated its grant "will allow the university to provide emergency grants directly to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus."

Staff there are deciding how to distribute the money "under the limited guidance provided by the Department of Education, the memo stated.

Locally, institutions are slated to receive the following amounts:

Black Hawk College: $2,172,992

Bradley University: $4,276,013

Carl Sandburg Community College: $1,175,052

Illinois Central College: $3,704,633

Knox College: $1,328,070

Monmouth College: $1,069,404

Spoon River Community College: $617,648

St. Francis Medical Center School of Nursing: $318,356

Western Illinois University: $7,997,093