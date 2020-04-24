KEWANEE - Kenneth “Kenny” Rodgers, 93, died April 21, 2020. Kenny was born April 7, 1927 in Kewanee, IL to Joe and Genevieve (Hortz) Rodgers. In 1930 he moved with his parents to his Great Grandfather’s farm in Gold Township. He attended Sandridge School in Gold Township, graduating from Manlius Township High School in 1944.

Kenny married Alice Emmerson on January 17, 1948 in Sheffield. Kenny was a lifelong farmer, grew and sold Christmas Trees, was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association, the Bureau County Farm Bureau, Manlius Sportsman’s Club, a Bus Driver for Manlius School District, and a 4-H Leader for the “Thomas Top Notchers.” He served as Gold Township Clerk for 67 years, from 1953-2020, he was Co-founder and President of the Manlius Rolle Bolle Club From its establishment in 1979 until his retirement in 2015, an Illinois Valley Electric Meter Reader, and a charter member of the Manlius Historical Society since 2001. Kenny was a play by play basketball sportscaster for WKEI Radio, covering the Little Eight and Black Hawk Conferences from 1956 to 1959.

An avid sports fan, Kenny loved the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, and was a Bureau Valley Super Fan!

Kenny is survived by his son Dave (Deb) Rodgers of Rural Sheffield, Son-In-Law Jeff Wallace of Walnut, 5 Grandchildren; Danielle Wallace, Meagan (Rodgers) Johnson, Suzy (Wallace) Santella, Lizabeth Rodgers, and Darrell Wallace, and 5 Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice, his daughter Sally Wallace, his granddaughter Jessica (Wallace) Sergeant, and his son Joey in Infancy.

Memorials may be made to Manlius Historical Society, Manlius Ambulance, or Bureau Valley Sports Boosters.

Private Services for Kenny will be held at a later date.