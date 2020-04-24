Before high-speed fiber optic Internet service can be brought to Kewanee homes, there are some issues to work out.

And chief among those issues is money.

Cambridge Telecommunications wants to install fiber Internet service in Kewanee’s residential neighborhoods, but city officials are concerned that there would be a risk of high costs to the city.

Those concerns are based on the possibility that the underground fiber lines could get in the way of city crews excavating streets and parking strips to repair broken sewer and water lines.

If the city were to cut through a fiber line, the cost of repairing the break could run into tens of thousands of dollars. And at a budget planning meeting Monday, City Council members asked who would pay that cost.

The meeting was held on the Zoom online platform, with council members and city staff joining in from their homes.

Also logging in was Mike McClain, general manager of Cambridge Telecommunications.

McCain said the cost of repairing broken fiber lines varies according to the situation. “There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ if somebody cuts the fiber,” he said.

McCain said the company’s policy is that if a fiber line is cut because Cambridge Telecommunications incorrectly listed the line’s location, the company would pay for the repairs. If the line was correctly located and was cut, he said, whoever cut it would pay.

McCain said his company has more than 160,000 miles of fiber installed in Moline, and has had few problems with their lines being damaged.

City Attorney Scott Hinton, who came to Kewanee after working in Moline, said he couldn’t recall a time when a city crew there had cut a buried fiber optic line.

But Councilman Mike Yaklich pointed out that three years ago, when Geneseo Telephone Co. was installing lines in Kewanee, the company failed to make an acceptable arrangement with the city on covering the cost of broken fiber lines to residences.

Geneseo Telephone Co., with which Cambridge Telecommunications is affiliated, installed fiber optic lines to business and institutional customers, including city buildings. But its plans to install residential fiber were called off when company and city officials couldn’t come to an agreement covering the costs of fiber line repairs.

Council members wanted to implement a franchise fee or other agreement under which the installing company would pay the city, with that revenue going into a fund to cover any repair costs.

Yaklich said the city receives franchise payments from Comcast, which offers cable TV, Internet and phone service in Kewanee.

But McClain and City Manager Gary Bradley pointed out that federal law prohibits cities from imposing franchise fees on Internet providers. The franchise money Kewanee receives from Comcast is for its cable TV service.

And McClain said the city is likely to see a reduction in that income in the years to come, as more residents turn from cable to streaming services for their TV providers.

While “90 percent” of the communities where Cambridge Telephone have fiber don’t pay any fees, McClain said, the company would be willing to pay the fees in Kewanee in exchange for being able to install fiber to local homes.

No resolution to the issue was made Monday, but McClain agreed to meet with Hinton and city public works director Ron Johnson to develop an arrangement which would protect the city from excessive costs of fiber repairs.

Any plan they work out would go to the council for final action.