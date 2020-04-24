Canton – Orlie ‘Junior’ Bartlett, 71, Canton, passed away at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Oct. 9, 1948 in Canton, to Orlie W. and Virginia (Ford) Bartlett Sr.

He married Diana Martin Nov. 10, 1979 at Shields Chapel Church in Canton. She survives.

Also surviving are two children, Melinda (Greg) Rowe, Cuba and David (Sheri) Bartlett, Canton; six grandchildren, T.J. and Abigail Hootman, Spencer and Delaney Bartlett, Kaela Danz, and Ethan Nicholas; two great-granddaughters, Ally and Harper; one brother, Alvin Bartlett, Canton; and one sister, Helen (Charles) Smith, Cuba.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Bartlett.

Junior was a member of The Elks in Canton. He spent a lot of time with his family at the camp grounds at Canton Lake. Junior loved fishing and boating.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com