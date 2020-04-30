COLCHESTER — Colchester’s Police Committee met Tuesday, April 28, to continue discussing their 2020-2021 budget for their part-time police department, currently staffed by three officers including a part-time chief of police. The budget has been mulled over in two meetings thus far, and will continue into next week after the committee tabled the discussion of hiring a full-time chief.

The committee settled a similar talking point tabled during last week’s meeting: the pay-rate of part-time officers attending their training this fall. Mayor Frances Welch’s calculations concluded that the trainees would make $4,480 each for the duration of their training, being paid $10 per hour for 16 hours of weekly training for 28 weeks. DeWitt said there were concerns that the academy may not have had enough trainees to continue with the fall plan, but that these concerns have been resolved and training will continue as scheduled.

The discussion regarding a part-time chief centered around day-time coverage and overall cost. Two part-time officers aspiring to the Galesburg academy this fall have expressed interest to DeWitt in working during the daytime, which would help evenly disperse the police coverage that currently begins in the evenings and extends late into the night.

More information on this budget will be available as the discussion continues.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.