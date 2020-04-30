MACOMB — The downtown square’s northern side is getting a facelift. Passersby may notice scaffolding at 120 and 122 N. Side Sq., where owner Shawn Acklam said construction crews are working on maintaining and repairing the brick facade and installing windows. Acklam, currently living in Texas, purchased the two buildings in 2018.

Thus far, Acklam has already paid local construction crews to do similar work to the East Carroll side of the buildings, facing Chandler Park. In September 2019, he began the $56,000 effort to begin restoring the building’s front side, and was awarded a $20,000 grant from the city of Macomb. The grant money will be paid when the project’s completed, he said. The 2019 renovations began by stripping away the buildings’ metal facades and exposing the original brick that lay beneath. Acklam estimated that the buildings dated back to the mid to late 19th century.

The nearly 200-year-old bricks have held up well, he said, but the large part of their work is tuck-pointing: the replacement of the mortar between each brick. Though Acklam said the bricks themselves could last just-about forever, the mortar erodes in the rain much faster, making tuck-pointing essential to ensure pressure cracks don’t fracture parts of the wall. Where some bricks have needed replacing, he’s said it’s been fairly difficult to find a good match. He also said the metal roof drains were made from pipes that were too thin, which led to leaks throughout the building.

To ensure the changes have been historically consistent, Acklam said he’s worked with Western Illinois University archives to verify older views of the building’s face. Today, the buildings are home to two businesses: New Copperfield’s Book Service, and Macomb Square Music, as well as four tenants living in 400-square-foot studio apartments. Construction was halted by the winter-weather, but has since picked up pace as warm weather surges throughout the state.

