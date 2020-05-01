With the discovery of a missing woman’s body last week near Beecher City, two Effingham County men now face murder and concealment of homicide charges.

Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, faces three counts of First-Degree Murder and concealment of the April 6 shooting death of 29-year-old Paris resident Kimberly Mattingly. She went missing after April 5 and her family sought help in finding her on April 8. Aaron M. Kaiser, 37 of Beecher City, is charged with concealment of Mattingly’s death.

During a circuit court hearing on May 1, Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said agents of Illinois State Police through their investigation obtained a search on the night of April 28 where they later unearthed Mattingly’s body from a shallow grave on property owned by Kaiser’s parents near Beecher City. Kaiser lived on the land consisting of a residence, outbuildings, campers and cars and an initial search by an officer found a hand protruding from the ground, which led to the recovery of Mattingly’s remains.

Kibler also explained in court before Judge Kevin Parker that Kaiser told of the murder that occurred on April 6 near his residence. Kaiser told ISP agents of hearing a verbal argument between Glass and Mattingly and then heard gunshots. Glass then told him to get shovels and a tarp for burying Mattingly. Glass buried the body, Kaiser claimed.

An initial examination showed Mattingly suffered several gunshot wounds in the head, hip and wrist. An autopsy was scheduled on May 1.

The prosecutor praised State Police for their investigation that broke the case on April 28. State Police investigators and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department had sought information on her whereabouts for weeks and issued information to area news organizations as well as recent photos of Mattingly. The investigation by ISP Division of Criminal Investigations was helped by sheriff departments in Shelby, Edgar and Effingham counties and city police in Paris as well as Indiana State and Terre Haute police officers. Edgar County State’s Attorney office also assisted in the case.

Both defendants appeared through a televised connection through the Jasper County Jail during the hearing last week. Parker confirmed bond at $5 million for Glass, who was transferred from Indiana where he was arrested by Indiana Troopers and Terre Haute Police officers on April 30 and transferred to Effingham County after waiving extradition. Bond for Kaiser was set at $750,000. Both would have to post 10 percent of those bond amounts for release by bail. Both defendants said they could not meet bail requirements at this time and asked for public defenders to represent them.

If convicted on any of the murder counts that reflect different conditions relating to Mattingly’s murder, Glass could face a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. Kaiser and Glass would face 2 to 10 years in prison if convicted on the concealment of a homicide counts against them.

Parker reviewed the trial rights for both defendants and emphasized they are both presumed innocent at all stages of the trial process.

Why Glass turned violent against Mattingly was not revealed during the hearing. Outside the courtroom, Kibler said they had a dating relationship. Mattingly had three children, which convinced her family that something was very wrong with her disappearance. It was noted by Effingham County Public Defender Scott Schmidt that both the defendants have children as well. He had asked for a more affordable bond amount for Glass and Kaiser due to their ties to the community and financial hardships.

Outside the courtroom that morning, one relative of Mattingly had a simple request: justice for Kimberly.