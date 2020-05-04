CUBA- Judith L. Lefler, 85, Cuba, passed away at 7:49 a.m. Saturday May 2, 2020 at Graham Hospital.

She was born October 4, 1934 in Lewistown, the daughter of Arthur and Laura "Louise" (Wright) Morgan.

She married Lyle D. Lefler Dec. 21, 1953 at Lewistown.

He preceded her in death Nov. 27, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Joshua Scott, one great- grandson, Justice Steele-Coleman, and one sister, Joyce Stillman. Survivors include three children, Dirk (Lisbeth) Lefler, Littleton, Michael Lefler, Carbondale, and Toni (Darrell) Scott, Smithfield, five grandchildren, Heidi (Frank) Yerbic, Daniel (Marie) Lefler, Deborah Lefler, Benjamin Lefler, and Lynn Webb, nine great-grandchildren, Joseph Petersen, Michael Petersen, Alex Yerbic, Ezra Lefler, Shania Patton, Cheyenne Patton, Kayeann Patton, America Patton, and Kiana Griggs, three great-great grandchildren, one sister, Jinne Marshall, Atkinson, and many nieces and nephews.

Judy retired from the Illinois Dept. of Public Aid as a case worker. She had been a volunteer at the Humane Society of Fulton County and Pet Fix Alliance. In her free time, she enjoyed going to auctions and collecting glassware, antiques, and collectables. Judy was an avid horsewoman who enjoyed attending horse shows, parades, and horse races. She got the greatest pleasure enjoying the country life and watching the horses in the pasture, especially in the spring with the new babies. Her biggest thrill was at the 1988 Breeders Cup watching her favorite racehorse, Alysheba. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and was a skilled canasta player.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced by Henry-Lange Memorial Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pet Fix Alliance. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com