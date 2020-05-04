Raymond L. “Tip” Kamm, 89, of Augusta, Ill. died at 1:25 p.m. Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.

Due to the current health situation private family services will be held at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. with Rev. Dave Scott officiating.

Friends may view and sign the register book from Noon until 7 p.m. on Thursday May 7, 2020 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta.

Memorials may be made to the Faith Fellowship Church or The Augusta Senior Citizens Center. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may watch Tip’s funeral service streaming at 2 p.m. Friday May 8, 2020 on the funeral home website at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.