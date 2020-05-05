BLOOMINGTON, Ill. —In a time of uncertainty, students can count on support of scholarships for college tuition during the 2020-2021 school year, courtesy of the IAA Foundation.

As the charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation awarded $114,000 to 72 students pursuing degrees in agriculture-related fields. Students are selected based on their academic achievements, leadership involvement, professional career goals and overall commitment to success.

Elizabeth Gwaltney of Carmi was awarded the Dorothy and Wilhemine Ratermann Scholarship valued at $1,000. Elizabeth will be studying Animal Science at the University of Missouri. She is a graduate of Carmi-White County High School and is the daughter of William and Misty Gwaltney of Carmi.

“It is a privilege to invest in these students who represent a strong and vibrant agriculture future,” said Jennifer Smith, Development Manager, IAA Foundation.

Austin Schorfheide of Hoyleton, was named the Illinois Farm Bureau Legacy of Leadership Scholarship recipient and received a $7,500 scholarship. IAA Foundation Top Scholars Miriam Hoffman of Earlville, Sophia Hortin of Fisher and Loren Koenigstein of Columbia, each received a $5,000 award. Other scholarships presented range in value from $1,000 to $3,000. A full listing of recipients can be found at www.iaafoundation.org.

Annually, the Illinois Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureaus award more than $875,000 in scholarship support.

“We work to expand our scholarship program each year to support more students as they pursue careers in agriculture,” Smith said. “Through generous farm gifts and contributions from farm families, Illinois Farm Bureau members, and others who support our industry, we continue to grow our program.”

For more information on the IAA Foundation scholarship program, how to establish a scholarship, or to donate to the general scholarship fund, visit the IAA Foundation’s website at www.iaafoundation.org or call 309-557-2232.

Applications for the 2021 school year scholarships, as well as specific details and eligibility requirements, will be available on the IAA Foundation’s website beginning December 1.