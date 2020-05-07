THE LOCAL MOTIVE WALK-UP WINDOW

The Local Motive Coffee Bar at 126 E. First St. has opened a temporary walk-up service window to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Finally, we can get our morning coffee fix again! Temporary hours for the Local Motive are Monday-Saturday 8am-noon.

PEGASUS FINE GIFTS CURBSIDE BOOTH

Pegasus Fine Gifts at 117 S. State St. has opened a curbside booth for drink orders. Please call ahead at 309-944-2359 and only electronic payments are being accepted at this time. A perfect stop for a refreshing drink during a downtown stroll, the hours for the booth are Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm ans Sunday noon-4pm.