Hog Days is still on – at least for now – says the annual festival’s planning committee, which met this week.

The seven members said they were buoyed by the “Restore Illinois” plan released by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday, which offers a phased-in, regionalized approach to reopening the state’s economy.

To hold Hog Days, the region would have be placed in the fifth and final phase that would allow large groups to again gather publicly. Right now it is in the second phase.

“Since Labor Day weekend is still, at this writing, nearly four months away,” the committee said in a statement on its website, “the board chooses to proceed as if we will be at phase five by Labor Day. So at this time Hog Days is still on and we are actively planning for it.”

It also set a cancellation deadline date of Aug. 10.

“Any fees (vendors, exhibitors, etc.) that normally would be collected by Kewanee Hog Days as Spring and Summer progress, would be either delayed or returned in full.”

The committee plans to have a full in-person meeting May 12 to further discuss festival planning. Social distancing will be practiced and masks, gloves and sanitizer will be available. There may be limited seating due to meeting-size restrictions.

“For now, Kewanee Hog Days is choosing to be optimistic that our event will come to pass,” the Hog Days Committee statement said. “If it doesn't, at least we gave it our best shot to provide our 67 year old end of summer celebration.”