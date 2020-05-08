RUBY CARIENS GRIFFITH, age 88, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Helia Healthcare in Olney, Illinois.

Ruby was born in Cisne, Illinois to Teddy and Edith (Shreve) Cariens on March 3, 1932. She was married to Jimmie Griffith for 24 years and spent the last 22 years with her boyfriend Melvin Stanley.

Ruby worked at AMF in Olney, Illinois and at Myco in Rockford, Illinois for total of 48 years. She was a homemaker also. She was an avid gardener until age 85. She was well known for her famous pickles. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to be outdoors. She and Melvin enjoyed going to gospel singings every week, going out to eat, and having popcorn each evening while watching westerns or preaching. She enjoyed helping people, traveling to see her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ruby was a member of the Antioch Christian Church and had a strong faith in God. She believed in the power of prayer. She was always bringing someone home for Sunday dinner.

Ruby is survived by one daughter, Patricia (Jeff) Strong of Olney, Illinois; two sons, Dennis Griffith of Fulton Missouri; and Michael (Ranessa) Griffith of Collinsville Illinois; 6 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Veda Withrow, Doris Smith and Linda Prosise, and one brother Clifford Cariens.

A private family service will be at Hosselton-Meridith Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bestow Cemetery in Geff, Illinois. Due to COVID-19, the service will be streamed on Meridith Funeral Home, P. C. Facebook page May, 4, 2020 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Antioch Christian Church or to the family for the grandchildren’s education and may be mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 418 Cisne, Illinois 62823

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.meridithfuneralhome.com.

Hosselton-Meridith Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.