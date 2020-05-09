GALENA - Carol Ann Ericson, 85, of Galena, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in her residence at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque, IA. In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be conducting public services at this time. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. Carol was born September 28, 1934, in Bishop Hill, IL; daughter of Glenn and Louise (Lewis) Lindstrum. She went to school in Galva, IL, and graduated high school in 1952. Carol married Raundle “Ron” Ericson on February 25, 1956, in Bishop Hill and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2019. After living in Kewanee and then Freeport in their earlier years, Carol and Ron called Galena, IL “home” for the past twenty-five plus years. Family, Faith, Friendships, and Fun were just some of Carol’s core values. Her many years as a Mary Kay Consultant correlated with her inner and outer beauty. She was actively involved in the Galena community as a member of the United Methodist Church, Belles Questers, Galena Food Pantry, United Churches of Galena, and numerous local festivals and activities. She is survived by her three sons: Stephen (Susan) of St. Charles, IL, Brent (Véronique) of Ann Arbor, MI, and Mark of East Galesburg, IL, along with her sole sibling, Jean Mitton of Cordova, IL, and her sister’s niblings - three nephews and a niece. Memorials can be made in her name to the United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 125 South Bench Street, Galena, IL 61036.

