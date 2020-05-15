St. Isidore the Farmer Parish students received sacraments of Confirmation and First Holy Communion on March 7, 2020 during the 6 pm mass at St. Aloysius Church in Bishop Creek. 24 third grade students received the sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation. 22 eighth grade students received Confirmation. 2020 was the first year for third graders to receive both Confirmation and First Holy Communion at the same liturgy under the Restored Order of Sacraments. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of the Springfield Diocese of Illinois, administered these sacraments, with Fr. Frank Folino, OFM and Fr. Dominic Rankin assisting.