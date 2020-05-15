GALVA, Illinois— Given the ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic surrounding when public gatherings will once again be permitted and out of great concern for the health, safety and well-being of our community, Galva Arts Council has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series. In place of the normal concerts, the group will be hosting “virtual” concerts.

This decision did not come easily, as it impacts many people in our community, including our dedicated staff and crew, artists, presenting partners, community partners, volunteers, vendors and sponsors, in addition to the thousands of friends, families and neighbors who enjoy free Levitt AMP concerts in Wiley Park every summer.

As we navigate this unprecedented time, in addition to safeguarding the health of our community, we also had to consider the long-term sustainability of our nonprofit organization. It takes months to successfully plan and coordinate a Levitt AMP concert series, from securing stellar artists to forging media partnerships to amplifying the lawn experience through impactful community and vendor partnerships. If we continued to move forward with planning this summer’s concert series and concerts were then canceled following mandates from local government and public health authorities, Galva Arts Council would suffer significant financial losses.

A video series, where performers will be recorded without an audience, is currently being planned. Americana groups, The Deep Hollow, from Springfield, Illinois, and Harvest Sons, from Peoria, are some of the groups planned to be featured as part of this series. More regional groups will be announced shortly. “We hope these concerts bring the community joy and hope in these trying times and, for the artists, a much needed paycheck. Live music has been one of the hardest hit industries and will be the last to reopen once the virus is behind us,” says series organizer, John Taylor.

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation has been very gracious to allow AMP Grant recipients who postpone their 2020 series to be guaranteed the grant for 2021, without a new application or voting period. Donations and sponsorships are welcome and greatly appreciated. Funds raised will be rolled over to 2021.

For updates visit GalvaMusic.com or Levitt AMP Galva Music Series on Facebook.