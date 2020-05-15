Shoppers can support local businesses in many ways, from online shopping to curbside pickup…Even small businesses that offer “big” items.

Mariah Hutchinson, interior designer with Chicago Street Decorating Center, said, “During the stay-at-home order, we are focusing on reaching our customers though social media, primarily our Face book page and Face book live videos that are on at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.”

Chicago St. Decorating has two locations – the main center is at 1000 South Chicago St. specializes in floor coverings, cabinetry, window treatments and a full service paint department.

The second location, at 127 South State St. in downtown Geneseo, opened three years ago and features a unique selection of custom furniture pieces, home décor and accessories.

“Both locations have design experts on hand to help with any home interior project,” Hutchinson said. “We also offer curbside paint pickup from our paint department and our warehouse (on Chicago St.) is open to contractors with on-going projects.”

For more information, contact Chicago Street Decorating at 309-944-6854 or visit info@chicagostreetdecoratingcenter, or on face book page: https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoStreetDecorating/

“While our doors are not open to the public, we are still available by email or by phone,” Hutchinson said. “Our staff is focusing on keeping our customers informed with their ongoing projects and best serving our potential new customers once this crisis is over.”

Village Home Stores showrooms at 105 South State St. in downtown Geneseo are open by appointment only during the current shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but, according to Elizabeth Round, marketing manager for the stores, “the business website and web chat are open and very active.”

“You can shop appliances and lighting at villagehomestores.com and reach out to us about any of our product categories by texting or emailing us at our website which is villagehomestores.com,” Round said. “Our appliance service technicians Jeff and Davis are available if needed and they are taking many added safety precautions recommended by the CDC, as are our deliver crews.”

The appointment slots to visit the showrooms are limited to keep the number of people in the showrooms down to allow for better distancing, she said, and added, “The appointment slots and steps are to protect our customers and our staff. Customers attending appointments are required to wear masks and to follow the latest requirements in place for public places. Our staff also will be wearing a mask and we ask you to sanitize your hands and wear gloves that we will provide should you want to touch samples or products.”

Anyone not having a mask will be provided with a “brand new mask for you to keep, made by hand by a Village Home Stores staff member,” Round said.

“Something fun we have done during this shelter-in-place order is that we recorded a very special episode of our TV show where we had customers submit home filmed segments of village products in their homes.”

The Village Home Show airs at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays on WQAD-TV.

For more information, contact the Village Home Stores team at 309-944-1344 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The showrooms are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.