The City of Olney would like to remind the citizens that the Olney City Hall will be closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. In addition the brush dump will also be closed on Monday, May 25 but will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Republic Services will observe the Memorial Day holiday. Trash collections during the week of Memorial Day will fall one day behind schedule. For example, Monday’s regular trash pick up will be taken on Tuesday and the sequence will follow for the rest of the week into Saturday.