Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County

Community Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois,

has called a Regularl Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the

attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Richland County Middle School Library

1099 N. Van St., Olney, IL

Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.

The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at

http://www.rccu1 .net/live

Members of the public may still make public comments by

submitting a written statement using the following link

http://www.rccul.net/contact us/school board

Date of Notice: May 19, 2020

Chris Simpson

Superintendent of Schools

Richland County Community Unit School District No.1

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Richland County Middle School Library

7:30 PM

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public

IV. Consent Agenda

A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings

1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday, April 16, 2020

2. * Special and Closed Minutes of the Special Board Meeting of Thursday, April 30, 2020

B. * Closed Minutes

1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of October 18, 2018

C. * Communication

1. * Thank You from Denyse Eagleson

2. * Thank You from Brenda Jenner

D. * April FOIA Log

E. * Policies for First Consideration

1. * 2.125 Board Member Expenses

2. * 2.160 Board Attorney

3. * 4.50 Payment Procedures

4. * 5.35 Fair Labor Act

5. * 5.50 Drug and Alcohol-Free Workplace; E-Cigarette, Tobacco, and Cannabis Prohibition

6. * 5.60 Expenses

7. *5.150 Personnel Records

8. * 5.210 Resignations

9. * 5.280 Duties and Qualifications

10. * 6.135 Accelerated Placement Program

11. * 6.165 Home School Students

12. * 6.235 Access to Electronic Networks

13. * 6.280 Grading and Promotion

14. * 7.40 Nonpublic School Students, Including Parochial and Home-Schooled Students

15. * 7.70 Attendance and Truancy

16. * 7.90 Release During School Hours

17. * 7.130 Student Rights and Responsibilities

18. * 7.325 Student Fundraising Activities

19. * 8.10 Connection with the Community

20. * 8.30 Visitors to and Conduct on School Property

21.* 8.80 Gifts to the District

22. * 8.110 Public Suggestions and Concerns

F. * Building, Discipline, & Athletic Reports

1. * RCES

2. * RCMS

3. * RCHS

4. * Special Education

V. Financial Reports

A. Treasurer's Report

B. Balance Sheet

C. Approval of Bills and Payroll

D. All Other Financial Reports

1. Comparison of Funds - April 2019 with April 2020

2. Monthly Financial Report

3. Financial Update/Review

4. Other

VI. Administrative Reports

A. Superintendent's Report

1. RCHS Renovation Update

B. Assistant Superintendent's Report

VII. Unfinished Business

VIII. New Business

A. Approve Changes in 2020-2021 Student Handbooks

B. Approve 2020-2021 Student Fees

C. Approve Consolidated District Plan

D. Approve Resolution to Include Compensation Paid Under an IRS Section 125 Plan

E. Approve Maintenance Truck Bid

IX. Executive Session

A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation, Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

B. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

C. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

X. Leave(s) of Absence

A. RCHS Custodian

XI. Resignation(s)

A. RCES Paraprofessional

XII. Notification(s) of Intent to Retire

A. RCES Teacher

B. RCHS Teacher

XIII. Employment

A. RCHS Additional Duty Assignment(s)

XIV. Approve 2020-2021 Administrative Salaries

XV. Adjournment