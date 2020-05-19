KEWANEE - Florence L. (Allen) Mitchell, formerly of Kewanee, IL, passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in Euless, TX on Friday, May 15, 2020.

She was born on December 9, 1926 in Clarksville, AR, to the union of Ardail Allen Sr. and Ora P. (Greenlee) Allen. The family relocated to Kewanee, IL when Florence was age 9. Shortly thereafter, her mother, Ora P. passed away leaving Florence to help her father care for five younger siblings. She graduated from Kewanee High School in 1948. Florence worked various jobs including Rock Island Arsenal, Rock Island, IL; the Kewanee Star Courier newspaper and retired from the State of Illinois Department of Labor.

She married James E. Mitchell May 19, 1956. To their union were born six children, twins James and John, Priscilla, David, Winnie and Gloria. Florence loved God and fellowshipped with many churches serving in various auxiliaries under the leadership of Bishop C. H. Mason, Memphis, TN; Pastor Howell, Prayer Hall, Pastor Noah Derrick, Derrick’s Temple COGIC, Rock Island, IL; Pastor W. C. Walker, Bethel Church of God in Christ Pastor Ardail Allen, Sr., Christ Deliverance Pentecostal, all in Kewanee, IL; and Pastor Frank Livingston, Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship COGIC, Davenport, IA. She relocated to Ft. Worth/Dallas metroplex, TX where she continued being faithful to God as a member of The Potter’s House Dallas under the leadership of Bishop T. D. Jakes.

She leaves to continue her legacy, brother-in-law Travis Burgess, Euless, Texas; daughter-in-law Christine Mitchell, Davenport, Iowa, step daughter Sonya Elaine Byrd, Ft. Wayne, IN, god-son and nephew Kevin Davis, Silicon Valley, CA; son David (Junetta) Mitchell, Bettendorf, IA; daughters, Priscilla Ann (Eugene) Hollis, Winnie Mitchell Hunter, Gloria Mitchell all in Euless, TX, four immediate grandchildren Christianna Hunter, William Hunter, III, Jordan Williams all of Euless, Texas, and Charissa Priscilla (Maurice, III) Dishmon), Madison, Wisconsin; a loving host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, twin sons, mother, stepmother, father, and siblings.

No Services will be held. A permitted walkthrough ONLY (ten at a time) viewing of the body will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship COGIC, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, IA 52806; from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A facemask is required. A private family graveside service will follow immediately afterwards at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee, IL. Arrangements are in the care of Rux Funeral Home, 507 S. Chestnut St, Kewanee, IL 61443. A celebration of life service is impending post COVID-19.

