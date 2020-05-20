The third positive coronavirus case in four days was announced by the Livingston County Health Department Wednesday. This brings the county's total to 29 since March.

The latest person to test positive for COVID-19 is a male in his 70s. He is being hospitalized.

Of the 29 cases reported in Livingston County, 13 are from the Pontiac zip code, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to the LCHD, there have been 708 tests results received for the county, 679 have been negative. Of the 29 positive results, 24 have been taken out of isolation, four currently remain active and there has been one death.

Statewide, there have been 100,418 COVID-19 cases listed, with 2,388 being reported Wednesday. These have come in 100 of the 102 counties. Edgar and Scott counties are the only two that have not had a coronavirus case reported.

The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate that ended Sunday was at 14 percent.

The LCHD emphasizes that it should be assumed that anyone and everyone can be carrying the COVID-19 virus without experiencing symptoms. Residents and visitors are need to adhere to the required precautions to protect their families and the community by slowing the spread of the virus.

The LCHD stresses adherence to the required precautions in order to help protect families and communities, these include:

• Stay home except for essential business, regardless of whether a person is experiencing symptoms.

• Practice social distancing, making sure to stay six feet from others when in public.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you’re sick at home, do your best to self-isolate from others living in the home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a cleaning spray with at least 70 percent alcohol or a bleach/water solution using a ratio of 1:10.

• If you have experience a cough, difficulty breathing, or a fever, stay home. If your symptoms worsen, call your healthcare provider before leaving your house so that you may be evaluated and provide further direction.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.