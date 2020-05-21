KEWANEE - Dorothy M. Bryner, 95, of Kewanee, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. Dorothy was born May 4, 1925 in Fairview, IL the daughter of Charles and Eva (Mahoney) Saigh. Dorothy married Harold J. “Jim” Bryner on September 21, 1945 in Kewanee. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2001.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Janie Metscaviz; two granddaughters, Sara Metscaviz, Amy (Josh) McCarty; grandson, Jacob Metscaviz; eight great grandchildren, Joe, James, Drew and Bryce Davis, Alyssa Croegart, Bailey Weir, Evan Ince, Joshua DeVito; four great-great grandchildren, Summer, Violet, Zaedyn and Ariah and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; son, Jimmie; son in law, Lester, brothers, William, Bert and Charlie; and two great-great grandchildren, Mallory and Landyn.

Dorothy worked at Allen’s Dairy along with her husband Jim. She also worked the Mod-o-day clothing store. Dorothy was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church. She retired from Martha Brown’s clothing store. She enjoyed baking and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be live streamed at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Dr. James Breed will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church. Please leave an online condolence for Dorothy’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.