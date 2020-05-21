A recent ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in a lawsuit filed by two independent political parties is both good news and not so good news for one local senatorial candidate.

Kewanee's Marcus Throneburg is running to fill a seat for the 37th District being vacated by State Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria), who announced his retirement earlier this year. Throneburg, who is running as an independent, has been following the court case because the outcome affects his candidacy.

He said the new order will require him to collect just 463 signatures, but he will have less time to do it.

In April, the state’s Libertarian and Green parties filed a lawsuit over election requirements citing the pandemic and the governor’s “rest in place” executive order as a hindrance to getting their candidates on the November ballot. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Elections agreed that accommodations for the election were needed, but filed an appeal over the deadline ruling of Aug. 7 claiming the late date was too tight to meet their finalized ballot.

The latest ruling by Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer sets the deadline for signatures for July 20, but reduces the number of minimum petition signature thresholds at 10 percent of the previously ordered number.

Throneburg said it's one more obstacle for a third-party candidate trying gain traction, but it's something he thinks he can overcome.

“I have plenty of time,” he said. “I have already received a good chunk of my required signatures through the mail and recently updated my website to allow folks to send me their virtual signatures. That process is going very well.”

The “rest in place” order is still proving difficult for in-person campaigning but last week Throneburg began using some old-fashioned methods.

“Last week, I began calling voters throughout the district, and of course I am sharing updates and thoughts on current state issues online, primarily through my Facebook page,” he said.

His thoughts on current state issues include the recent plan put forth by the Illinois governor, “Restore Illinois.” The candidate has mixed reviews on the phase-in plan.

“The Governor’s plan to reopen Illinois by region is appropriate but moves through the phases too slowly,” he said. “The bulk of the state should already be in phase three, knocking on the door of phase four. As we move through those phases it is still critical that we, as individuals, take personal responsibility for our social behaviors.”

Throneburg also addressed the state of small businesses.

“Most of our small businesses cannot operate in the black with only 70-80% of typical revenues. They need to be at 100%, which will only happen if we continue to control the spread of the virus and see a rebound in consumer confidence. The last few weeks have demonstrated for me our need to pass legislation that ensures continuity in government should something like this happen again.”

Like many Illinoisans, Throneburg worries about government overreach.

“The legislative branch needs to stay functional during these times as a check on executive power, and to pass critical legislation in times of hardship. Other states have passed continuity of government legislation, and so should we,” he said.