MOLINE - Margaret Jewell-McRae, 92, of Moline, IL, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hope Creek Continuing Care Center in East Moline, IL. A family graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics or American Diabetes Association.

Margaret was born in Kewanee, IL, on April 11, 1928, daughter of James and Anne (Jackson) Nelson. In 1946, she married Robert Jewell, who died in 1951. Then she married George McRae.

She worked as an accountant at VanTieghem & VanTieghem, and later worked at International Harvester Company East Moline Works, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, enjoyed bowling in leagues, doing puzzles, cheering for the Cubs, and dancing of all kinds. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids.

Margaret is survived by her children, Sandra (Tom) Spielman of Hayden, ID, Glen (Kay) Jewell of Thorntown, IN, and Richard Jewell of Moline; grandchildren, Graeme Jewell, Kelly Jewell-Schneider, Erich Spielman, Laura Spielman-Aggen, Richard Jewell, and Andrew Jewell; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, and two grandchildren, Graeme David Jewell and Aaron Jewell.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Hope Creek for the loving care given to Margaret.

