On Friday, volunteers gathered at the American Legion in Kewanee to receive their marching orders. From there, they broke off into groups and headed to area cemeteries to lay flags on the gravestones of local veterans, an annual project that honors the men and women who served their country.

At Evergreen Cemetery, Don Reiff, with the help of his daughter, Becky Stegall, finished up a two-day job marking several hundred veterans’ graves.

Reiff has been volunteering for the task for several years after his friend Jerry Thompson, a Kewanee veteran, asked for his help.

The father-daughter duo worked off a long list of names and the process isn’t an easy one, requiring that volunteers search the grounds for small round markers. Once the correct marker is located, they then must search the surrounding area for the veteran’s grave.

Though not a veteran himself, Reiff has kept coming back to the flag project as a way to give back.

“It gives you a good feeling to do something,” he said. “I didn’t serve, but this is something I can help with.”

At the helm is Thompson, finance officer for the American Legion and member of the Kewanee Veterans Council. Thompson, along with others, oversees the operations. On Friday, between 2,500 and 3,000 flags were placed. The entire job took nearly three hours and required 25-30 volunteers.

One group of volunteers traveled to a remote cemetery at Stagecoach Road, a three-hour round trip, Thompson said.

“At one place, they have to walk a half a mile to put one flag up,” said Thompson, illustrating the dedication of his volunteers.

The flag operation has been going on for decades and the flags themselves are donated by the Henry County Veterans Assistance Commission.

The preparation required to pull off the project is extensive. Thompson said he spends a lot of time double checking the names to make sure no one is missed. He also must ensure that the names of any veterans who have died over the past year make their way onto the master list.

Thompson confirms that finding the graves isn’t always easy. In fact, searching huge cemeteries like Pleasantview can be daunting.

“It’s really a nightmare,” he said. “You have to find a little circle on the ground to find the graves.”

In just one small section in Pleasantview Cemetery there are 24 graves. In the Devotion section of Evergreen, where Reiff and his daughter worked, there were 128 to 146 graves to find.

The flags will stay out for at least a week, and the amount of rain will determine when the flags are picked up. If they are wet, they stay until they dry. They will then be properly stored until they are needed again and any damaged flags will be burned on Flag Day.

The flag project is just one event that the local veterans groups carry out to honor the men and women who served their country

On Monday, a Memorial Day Service was held at Veterans Park at Kewanee City Hall. After a brief morning downpour, the sun showed up just in time for the ceremony.

The names of 51 veterans who died over the past year were read aloud.

About 30 residents gathered in the park, some of them masked, and all of them following social distancing rules, as American Legion Commander Ted Canellos read the names.

Mayor Gary Moore addressed the crowd as well and recognized the attendance of several council members, including Mike Komnick.

Veteran Allen Vortman was recognized and received an award for 50 continuous years of service to the American Legion.

The event lasted about 20 minutes.