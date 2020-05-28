The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported Tuesday that the number of a cumulative confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Henry County has hit 70.

It also reported three confirmed cases in Stark County.

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and is working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases.

Even as some restrictions are being lifted, local health officials say esidents need to continue to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19 and to practice social distancing. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at http://dph.illinois.gov