MACOMB — This was supposed to be a big year for the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Then the pandemic virus hit and the community was essentially closed down, cancelling Macomb Heritage Days and the Burlington Kennel Club Dog Show.

"Loss of hotel/motel tax revenue will reduce our budget by 40 per cent," said MACVB director Jock Hedblade this week. "We can't count on promotional dollars until 2021. It will be a slow climb back."

Mayor Mike Inman said this week that the city has spent the last couple of weeks reaching out to bars and restaurants that may want to serve customers outdoors in line with state guidelines. "We've been very proactive," the mayor said as Macomb prepares to move from the second to the third phase of the Restore Illinois program.

Inman said he has signed four orders this week to abate certain city regulations and allow businesses to set up dining areas onto city right of way, waiving parking requirements or any city fees. "I've told some business owners this is coming and I've urged them to look at the written guidelines," he said.

Hedblade said he hopes to have the unveiling of the Abraham Lincoln statue at Macomb City Hall in July. "We want to dedicate it in late August,on the anniversary of Lincoln's speech in Macomb," he said.

The MACVB director said he has been in ZOOM meetings with a committee to create an event to call attention to Macomb as the birthplace of Lizzie Magie, the woman who invented Monopoly. "We'd like to convert the city square into a large Monopoly board," Hedblade said.

Hedblade said tourism videos will be produced and shared via social media."What happens after that we don't know yet," he said. "It's a Catch-22. You want to have an event but you want people to be safe. You can't risk the liability because you can't get event insurance in the current environment."

Inman said he looks forward to the fourth phase of Restore Illinois, where gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed and schools could reopen. He said he has met by teleconference with other mayors and with representatives of the governor's office.

"We've been conservative in our spending and that needs to continue," said Hedblade. "One flareup could toss all our tentative plans out the window."

Inman said all community leaders have been meeting on a regular basis at the county's emergency operations center on the campus of Western Illinois University. "We think we have a great community group and we've done a lot of planning," he said.

Macomb City Hall will reopen on Monday. Hedblade and Jan Armstrong will transfer their work from their homes and reopen the MACVB offices on South Lafayette Street that day as well.

