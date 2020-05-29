Chicken coops aren’t likely to spring up in back yards in Kewanee, if the discussion during Tuesday’s City Council meeting is any indication.

The council discussed allowing “backyard urban fowl” — chickens, in other words — in Kewanee.

Councilman Mike Komnick said he had been asked by several people if they could be allowed to raise chickens at their Kewanee homes.

Apparently raising chickens is becoming popular, and Komnick said, “It’s just becoming popular to allow that.”

Police Chief Troy Ainley said chickens are allowed in Moline, and he has studied their ordinance that regulates the practice. Ainley added that he feels Moline’s ordinance would work well in Kewanee.

Mayor Gary Moore said raising chickens could be considered to be similar to raising pigeons, which he said is “protected by state law.”

However, Moore added, chickens “can be quite smelly.”

Councilman Mike Yaklich said his family raised chickens on the farm where he grew up. But that was out in the country, not in a city. “There are plenty of places around Kewanee for chickens,” he said.

Yaklich also said the police have better things to do than monitoring chicken-raising operations.

Councilman Steve Faber said he also has had experience with chickens, and he doesn’t want to repeat that experience.

“I don’t want ‘em in my neighborhood, I know that,” Faber said. “I’ve had enough of them.”

In any case, he said, roosters shouldn’t be allowed in the city.

Moore invited local residents to contact council members to voice their opinions on chickens, but he said he sides with Yaklich and Faber in their opposition to the fowl.

In other action:

City Engineer Scott Hinton reported that Kewanee stands to receive an $850,000 Rebuild Illinois grant from the state, to be used for infrastructure improvements.

The money must be used on projects intended to last at least 13 years, Hinton said, so the seal coating applied to local streets each summer wouldn’t qualify. He suggested using at least some of the money for downtown improvements such as handicap-accessible sidewalks and more attractive streetlight poles.

Council members, though, said they would like at least some of the money to be spent on projects outside the downtown.

The council directed city staff to resume collecting late fees on water bill payments. The city had waived the fees temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.A resolution to cut the number of days on which open burning is allowed was voted down.

Council members had considered banning burning on either Wednesday or Saturday, since COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and smoke in the air could aggravate the condition.

But now that Illinois is cutting back on COVID-19 restrictions, council members felt it’s too late to eliminate one of the burning days — especially since the open burning season ends after June.

If the virus comes back in the fall, as health officials fear, the council could again consider eliminating one of the burn days.

Two loans from the city’s revolving loan fund were approved — $6,000 to the Guppy’s Lake tavern and $20,000 to The Station restaurant.

The council tabled action on an $8,000 loan to Clinical Massage Therapy, as council members questioned whether there is adequate collateral for that loan.