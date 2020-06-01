CANTON-Listed are the Canton High Class of 2020 Senior Awards by award and recipient.

Artist of the Year-Noah Postin

Artwork of the Year-Erin Gosnell

Tech Student of the Year-Aydin Coulter

Teacher of the Year-Stacey Murphy

Senior(s) of the Year-Luke Haffner and Gracie Widger

American Legion Awards-Kennedy Rose and Jarrett McCoy

Elks Teens of the Year-Kennedy Rose and Jarrett McCoy

Daughters of the American Revolution-Bailey Norton

Scholarships-Local Four Year

Bruce and Nellie Jackson-Micah Barnhart, Conner Mayall, Ethan McKeever and Derek Meier

James and Lena Halsey-Trinity Hedden, Brittany Hootman and Ciara Wallace

Laws Tuell-Nick Byers

Louise Wilcoxen Jones-Kennedy Rose, Erik Sivertsen and Cassidy Williams

Cecil and Velma A. Denny Memorial-Kaaren Theobald

Foster & Maralee Overcash-Matthew Kessler, Hallie Moffitt, Charles Putman and Alyssa Slaight

Donavon Herring-Charles Neville

U.G. Orendorf-Breanna Amerine

Peak (U of I)-Hunter Varnes and Brandon White

Harry and Naomi Danner Miller-Gillian Fife

Stone-Allison Mortland

Clarence & Eulalee Myers-Elizabeth Adami

John Dean-Hannah Stufflebeam

Scholarships-Local

P.E.O./B.Z.-Bailey Norton

Eastview Support our School-Grace Mayall

Friends of Westview-Charles Putman

C.E.A.-Maggie Eveland

Canton Union School District Service Employee-Charles Putman and Cassidy Williams

Little Giant Booster Club Scholarship-Anthony Becker, Maggie Eveland, Bailey Norton and Jake Smith

Canton Junior Women’s Club-Trinity Hedden

McDonald’s Giant Pride-Trinity Hedden

Little Giant Scholarship-Hunter Varnes

Lincoln Supporters Group-Coultyn Dorethy

Mike Walter’s Scholarship-Aden Emery

Mary Danner-Aden Emery

Dan & Lori Oaks/CF Scholarship-Faith Haley

Theresa Ghmmerson Memorial/CF-McKenna Churchill, Blair Jacobus and Tori Oaks

Barnhart, Tinsman & Lan, LTD/CF Scholarship-Luke Haffner

MCBARN/CF Scholarship-Jacob Barnard

Art Hossler/CF Scholarship-Aydin Coulter

Sedgwick Funeral Home/CF Scholarship-Irene Adami

Fulton County Bowling Association Scholarship-Brenen Seward

Spoon River College Scholarships-

20/21 New Academic Performing Grant-Sydney K. Munson

B.H. and Jim Taylor Scholarship-Samuel R. White

Bob and Elizabeth Champlin Scholarship-Alanna R. Siepel

Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship-Kurstin N. Bohanan

Canton Elks Lodge #626 Scholarship-Alexander D. Ruck

Cody Krulac Scholarship-Olivia M. Parkinson

Danny Ball Scholarship-Joel G. Fleisch

Dee Zaborac Scholarship-Erin N. Gosnell

Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Madison L. Anderson

Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Matthew R. Kumer

Dorothy Cox Memorial Scholarship-Kailey E. Link

Dr. Fred Benson Scholarship-Gillian M. Fife

Edward J. (Boogie) Bugos Memorial Scholarship-Mason M. Wood

Herink Memorial Trust Scholarship-Hannah E. Zimmerman

J. Marshall and Helen Quick Scholarship-Carson J. Powers

Joseph and Maxine Dalmasso Memorial Scholarship-Irene L. Adami

Kauzlarich Scholarship-Cameran R. Romine

Kiwanis Club of Canton Scholarship-Maggie A. Eveland

L.D. and Virginia L. Barnard Scholarship-Kelsey L. Bentzinger

Mildred and Emory Brott Scholarship-Jacob D. Buczko

Millie and Tom Zaborac Scholarship-Sam M. Cullen

Molly K. O’Brien Scholarship-Erin N. Gosnell

Molly K. O’Brien Scholarship-Lauren E. Oldfield

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Rogers Scholarship-Madison L. Anderson

Odella Chapin Scholarship-Allison R. Mortland

Sherman Reed Trust Scholarship-Kelsey L. Bentzinger

Sherman Reed Trust Scholarship-Kurstin N. Bohanan

Stanley Ransom Scholarship-Mason G. Alig

Susanna Wood Scholarship-Faith M. Haley

Susanna Wood Scholarship-Brenen D. Seward

Tom Greenwell Memorial Scholarship-Alanah G. Howarter

Vicki Murphy Scholarship-Lauren E. Avery

Western Illinois University Scholarships:

WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local, Leatherneck Room Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-McKenna Churchill

WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Trinity Hedden

WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-Kaitlynn Tutt

Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Bryanna Lane

Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship, Local Leatherneck Room Scholarship-Taylor McClaskey

WIU Commitment Scholarship, Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship & Alumni Legacy Scholarship-Jake Smith

Delta Epsilon Phi-Katie Waughtel

Memorial Awards

Jason Smith Memorial Scholarship-Anthony Becker

Amy Juliusson Gillespie Award-Alanah Howarter

Joseph Berardi Scholarship-Anthony Becker

John Keets Award-Bailey Norton (Chris Jump-Presenter)

Cody Krulac Memorial Scholarship-Aden Emery, Blair Jacobus and Matt Kessler

Carrie Walljasper Scholarship-Kaitlynn Tutt

Meagan Beaird Memorial-Allison Mortland

Virginia Barnard Memorial-Jacob Barnard

Ryan Pettish Memorial Scholarship-Jacob Barnard and Aydin Coulter

Kay Grove Scholarship-Kaaren Theobald

Howard E. Strube Jr. Scholarship-Faith Haley and Cassidy Williams

Arden Keen Fine Arts Scholarship-McKenna Churchill

Van Jeffery Crouch Memorial/Class of 1980-Will Nelson

Elizabeth Jane Pschirrer-Lopez Memorial/Class of 1980-Alyssa Vaultonburg

Illinois State Scholars

Aden Emery, Ethan McKeever, Derek Meier, Hallie Moffitt, Sydney Munson, Charles Putman, Kaaren Theobald, Ciara Wallace

Mid-Illini Academic, All-Conference and IHSA Academic

Jacob Barnard, Micah Barnhart, Anthony Becker, Kelsey Bentzinger, Nick Byers, Aden Emery, Maggie Eveland, Erin Gosnell, Faith Haley, Trinity Hedden, Blair Jacobus, Matthew Kessler, Brent Link, Grace Mayall, Allison Mortland, Tori Oaks, Lauren Oldfield, Ethan Phillips, Erik Sivertsen, Kaaren Theobald, Brandon White, Cassidy Williams, Mason Wood and Hannah Zimmerman

Agriculture Awards

Ag. Council-Kelsey Bentzinger, Matthew Kessler, and Alex Ruck

Gale and Kathleen Stevens-Katie Waughtel

Thespian Awards

Best Actor-Mason Alig

Best Actress (tie)-McKenna Churchill and Ciara Wallace

Best Theatre Technician-Hannah Zimmerman

Director’s Awards-Madison Foreman, Trinity Hedden, Alanah Howarter, Sydney Munson and Kaitlynn Tutt

Best Thespian-Lauren Avery

Student Council Awards

Most Valuable-Bailey Norton

Dan Pettit Memorial President’s Award-Maggie Eveland

National Honor Society Most Valuable

McKenna Churchill, Maggie Eveland, Faith Haley, Trinity Hedden, Blair Jacobus, Matthew Kessler, Hallie Moffitt, Lauren Oldfield, Kaaren Theobald and Cassidy Williams

Congratulations to all!