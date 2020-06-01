May 2020

The Stringtown Community Club and the American Red Cross would like to thank all of the people who donated blood, food items, and/or time at the Stringtown Community Blood Drive on March 15th. The Blood Drive was a great success with 35 individuals who registered to give blood, 8 individuals who were helpers, and those who donated food or drink items for the canteen.

Those who registered to give blood were: Loretta Steber, Mary Ochs, Sam Zwilling, Jerry Geltz, Justin Zuber, Janette Kocher, Janice Zuber, Lester Zuber, Greg Ginder, Cheryl A. Ginder, Gary A. Kocher, Beth Kocher, Wayne Kocher, Jenny Hancock, Lora Kocher, Alissa Bierman, Chris Beirman, Dale Bierman, Carl Kocher, Paige Ginder, Roger L. Zwilling, Michael Zwilling, Mary Zwilling, Elmer Ochs, James Schneider, Marti Kocher, Anita Seiler, Fred Ochs, Laura Sterchi, Melany Duax, Rachel Foerster, Gary Zwilling, Cathy M. Zellmer, Francis A. Ochs, an Kenzie Zwilling.

The Helpers were: Werner Kocher, Janette Kocher, Elmer Ochs, Mary Ochs, Mary Zwilling, Tristan Mitchell, Janice Zwilling, and Roger Zwilling.

Food donations were made by Mary Zwilling, Tristan Mitchell, Cheryl Ginder, Janice Zwilling, Lora Ochs, Janice Zuber, and Robbie Ginder. A special thanks to Prairie Farms for donating the orange drink.

The next Stringtown Community Blood Drive will be Sunday, May 31st, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., held at the Stringtown Parish Center.

Please give blood...someone is counting on you!

Stringtown Community Blood Drive Coordinators