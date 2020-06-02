MACOMB — Dozens of protesters could be seen at the intersection of North Lafayette and Calhoun on Monday from 3-8 p.m., demonstrating with signs in hand against the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derik Chauvin.

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd was already in custody. Chauvin and three involved officers were fired on Tuesday after viral footage of the murder sparked national outcry. On Friday, authorities announced that Chauvin was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder, while the other three officers remained under investigation.

“No justice, no peace,” the crowd chanted when passing drivers shouted angry comments at them. “Go home,” one driver was heard yelling. One truck made multiple passes, revving the engine so billowing clouds of black exhaust would drift onto protesters. They did not disperse.

The incident has sparked protests in major cities all throughout the U.S., some of which have turned to riots and looting, while others have remained peaceful. Since police and protesters began clashing six days ago, the subject has been wrapped in controversy with some camps alleging that the violence works against an effective protest, and others claiming that even peaceful protests are being met with excessive force from the police. For what may be a brief moment, the nation has turned its attention from one threat to another: from a virus that kills indiscriminately, to the threat of violence against the black community at the hands of police.

Leading the Chandler Park protests is Kali Shelton, who spoke with this reporter on Monday as the bulk of protestors prepared to leave for the day. She doesn’t belong to any particular organization, and said that the crowds that have gathered alongside her are a product of word-of-mouth. She, along with her son, came to the corner of Chandler Park with signs in hand on Friday. The group will continue to hold gatherings on Wednesday, June 3, and Friday, June 5 from 3-8 p.m.

“I couldn't be in the house anymore. I couldn't see the ignorant posts on Facebook anymore. I couldn’t watch the clip of [Floyd] being murdered anymore,” Shelton said. “I just needed to get out of the house, so I brought my son up here and I was like, ‘we’re just going to stand up here and we’re going to hold our signs.’”

That day, two more people arrived and joined alongside Shelton and her son. The next day it was ten more protesters, and even more the day after that. The protest’s size has snowballed thanks to a Facebook event, word-of-mouth, and the joining of those who saw the protest as they drove past. Shelton, a mother of two mixed-race children, said she never expected the turnout that was seen on Monday, but that she also heard the same question over and over again: “What made this [murder] so special?”

“I don't think that it was this one made such an impact – it wasn't this murder,” she said. “It's just a build up since Emmitt Till. People are just sad, just sick. I don't want to have to explain to my kids the dangers of getting a driver's license and being pulled over while black. And that's why I'm out here. I just want to see something change. I want them to see me working towards change. I want them to know that I've got their back no matter what.”

Response to the protest has grown more positive since it began, Shelton said. While the first day was a half-and-half split between crude remarks and words of support, she described Monday’s protest as receiving the most positive response thus far. Two volunteers were seen bringing cases of water from Dollar General to hydrate protesters who had been out in the warming weather, participating in chants and waving signs for hours at a time. Shelton said the volunteers had spectated the protests from across the street before eventually returning with refreshments, and that she had received several donations since the group began gathering last week. Shelton said Domino’s Pizza staff had brought water on Sunday, and deserts on Friday. She said she even had to get a cooler just to hold the donated food and drinks, and went on to describe the overwhelming support she’d received from the community.

“I just had to sit down,” Shelton said as a passing driver honked in support of the last signs still being waved. “You know, it just started with me and my son standing out here because I just couldn’t watch it anymore… and then to see what it's turned into – the amount of people here, and the amount of people driving by. You see people drive by and you’re like, ‘what are they going to say?’ and then they raise their peace signs up. It's inspiring, it's nice to see.”

The protest will continue to assemble on Wednesday and Friday. For more information, a Facebook event can be found by searching “Black Lives Matter Protest- Macomb.” The page has seen more than 80 people commit to the gathering.

