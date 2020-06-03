GALVA – William D. “Bill” Smith, 71, of Galva, died at 5:18 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 private services will be held at Rux Funeral Home in Galva but a golf outing in his memory for everyone to attend is planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Sarcoma Foundation of America for research, the Galva Athletic Boosters or to the Galva Youth Sports Association and can be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 313 Market St., Galva, IL 61434.

He was born May 30, 1949 in Kewanee, the son of Dale S. “Smitty” and Lois A. (Erickson) Smith. He married Tammy J. Nazer. Survivors include his wife of Galva, his children, Michelle (Larry) Cheline of Galva and Ryan (Jill) Smith of Plainfield, IL, two step-sons, Todd (Jenny) Good of Galesburg and Scott (Bridget) Good of Springfield, IL, three brothers; Jerry (Donna) Smith of Galva, John (Therese) Smith of Pingree Grove, IL and Bruce Smith of Galva, four sisters; Jean (John) Huff of Galesburg, Lori (Mike) Lamb of Gays, IL, Barb (Ronald) Franklin of LaSalle, IL and Mary Jane “Chick” Johnson (Fred Carlson) of Sheffield and eight grandchildren; Cameron, Cooper, Nolan, Addison, Liam, Kennedy, Owen and Kian and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

Bill graduated from Galva High School in 1967 where he was a standout in basketball and track and he also attended Black Hawk East. He worked as a Union plumber for Local #130. Bill's love of sports, especially basketball and softball, easily transitioned into coaching many youth teams. He coached 5th and 6th grade basketball and little league baseball for many years. Bill impacted many young athletes and shared his passion with the youth of Galva.

He thoroughly enjoyed attending his grandkids' events and activities. He was extremely proud of all of them and their achievements. He was an avid golfer, loved westerns and was a life-long fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fighting Illini, Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics.

