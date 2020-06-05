PEORIA, IL (06/04/2020)-- More than 2600 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local residents include:

Dalton Kemper of Teutopolis (62467) is majoring in Communication Sports Communication

Allison Apke of Teutopolis (62467) is majoring in Mechanical Engineering Bio-Medical Engineering

