When Seirra Helmer decided to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, she held a sign at the corner of West Morton Avenue and South Main Street in Jacksonville reading “Stop dehumanizing black people.”

Only a couple of people joined her but Sunday’s turnout in Jacksonville, about 40 minutes west of Springfield, topped well over 300 people.

“I am hoping for this community to come together, but I’m also hoping to get more black people in certain key positions,” Helmer said Monday. “We don’t have black people to look up to (locally) and if that’s the case, it’s tough to see where your future is.”

Helmer, who started Black Lives Matter Jacksonville (BLM Jax) and is hoping to turn it into a full-fledged chapter, leveraged her activism into a meeting Thursday with Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville.

While another BLM rally is scheduled for Sunday, Helmer is hoping for sustained change.

“We want to build up the black community,” Helmer said. “We need something for us.”

While peaceful protests were staged by two different Black Lives Matter groups in Springfield last weekend, actions also have surfaced in smaller cities and towns across central Illinois.

About 300-350 protesters peacefully marched in downtown Taylorville on Thursday. About 30 people turned out at the Macoupin County courthouse in Carlinville for a BLM protest Sunday with plans to return there at 5 p.m. Thursday. About 200 people turned out for a rally in Hillsboro Sunday.

A “Listen and Love” rally is scheduled for Water Tower Park in New Berlin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Education & Action Together (E.A.T.), a group newly launched by Springfield community organizer John Keating II and Chadwick Workman, will host a teach-in and protest in Pawnee at 5 p.m. Saturday.

In Lincoln, there’s a rally for peace, justice, unity and understanding around the Lincoln statue on the lawn of the Logan County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Staunton will host a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Staunton Public Library, 306 W. Main St., at 4 p.m. June 20.

The Springfield Police Department is hosting a “Stand in Solidarity With Springfield” event at the bridge between the Municipal Building and the police office at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to SPD Chief Kenny Winslow. All of the county’s police chiefs and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell have been invited to participate.

“It’s about trying to bring the community together and heal,” said Winslow, reached Monday evening. “It’s a unified message that we don’t condone what happened in Minneapolis.”

Winslow will speak at the event. There will also be a re-commitment to the 10 Shared Principles, a resolution designed to promote trust between communities and police officers.

Some of the 10 principles include valuing life, treating people with dignity and respect, rejecting discrimination and supporting diversity in police departments.The initiative started after unrest erupted in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Rev. William DeShone Rosser, pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and Rev. Jerry Doss, pastor of Abundant Life Christian Center, will also take part.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The event will be rescheduled in case of inclement weather.

Black Lives Matter Springfield will host a candlelight vigil on Facebook Live at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

UIS Coalition Builders will host “Breathe: Virtual Listening Tables in Response to Racism & Protests) at noon Thursday. (www.uis.edu/coalitionbuilders).

Kendra Jo Day, who is organizing the New Berlin event, said it is a way “to stand together against things we have previously chosen to live with. I refuse to live with racism anymore but it takes a village unified to change these things.”

Sunshine Clemons, president of Black Lives Matter Springfield, said that the town of Sparta, Illinois, which is predominantly white, was “a second home” growing up. Communities like Sparta, along with Anna, Herrin and Carterville, all “sundown towns” where black people weren’t safe after dark, have recently put on marches and rallies.

In smaller communities, Clemons said, people have been emboldened and “a different core of people are reaching out. Seeing them step up is heartwarming and empowering.”

Workman helped organize the protest in Taylorville. Workman, who is black, grew up in Kincaid and now lives in Langleyville, a town of about 400 people in Christian County.

“I believe they’re finally standing up to racism,” said Workman, about the smaller communities. “I think they’re finally tired of dealing with racism and seeing their loved ones deal with it.

“Honestly, I’m glad we’re finally headed in the right direction. I just hope we can keep it going in the right direction.”