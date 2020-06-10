Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., created a stir on Tuesday morning when speaking to Frank Cusumano on "The Press Box" show on KFNS (590 AM). He said the baseball industry "isn't very profitable, to be quite honest. And I think (the players) understand that. They think the owners are hiding profits and this and that and I think there's been a little bit of distrust there."

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, when this was mentioned during a Zoom meeting with media late Tuesday afternoon, said, "I can't speak for 29 other teams. As far as my involvement with the Cardinals, we do run tighter margins.

"But, really what that means is that we are always re-investing in other things, whether that's in major-league talent or if that's in our minor-league system or if that's in our scouting department or if that's in our infrastructure or the front office.

"Fans, in general, want to see the game being played. From an ownership standpoint, they want to get the game back going. A lot of us who are employed by teams find ourselves in the middle. We certainly want to see baseball at some point. I can't speak for the financials for 29 other teams but I certainly understand how we've operated with the Cardinals over the last 25 years."

DeWitt, referring to MLB's recent offer of a 76-game season with players being paid 75 percent of their pro-rated salaries if the postseason is conducted, said "I would hope the union would give a response that would reflect the fact that we made a nice move in the bargaining process."

Those comments came before reports surfaced late in the day about the players proposing an 89-game season with a full prorated salary and expanded playoffs.

DeWitt added, "at some point, we do have the right to implement a season (estimated at between 48 and 54 games), pay full (prorated) salaries and that the only way it makes sense is a shorter season and I think that that's the way it will turn out."