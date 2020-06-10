CARMI — The Carmi Police Department has released the following statement on Monday’s fatal accident.

On 06/08/20 at approximately 9:26 PM The Carmi Police Department was dispatched to 5th and Fackney Street on a 911 call of a major traffic accident. Upon arrival Officers located a black 2006 Pontiac G6 that had been wrecked and was in the intersection of Fackney at 5th Street. Officers located two males inside the vehicle that were pronounced dead on scene. The driver was identified as a 29 year old James I. Grant from Carmi and the passenger was identified as a 21 year old Brandon L. Rhodes from Carmi. It appeared the G6 was traveling southbound on 5th Street traveling at an extremely high rate of speed. Witnesses advised the vehicle did not slow down for the stop sign at 5th and Sycamore and continued South Bound before leaving the roadway on the West side of the road striking a large tree at 5th and Fackney Street. Witnessed advised it appeared the vehicle was traveling at speeds greater than 100 MPH. After striking the tree the vehicle was torn apart with the motor, tire and debris being thrown through a fence at the residence located at 515 5th Street. Debris was scattered. Evidence collected on scene indicates that alcohol could have contributed to the accident. The roadways were shut down until approximately 1:45 a.mm on 06/09/20. The Carmi Police Department was assisted by The White County Sheriff's Department, Carmi Police Auxiliary, White County Ambulance Service, White County Coroner's Office, Carmi Fire Department, and Cherry Street Automotive. Local Ministers were also on scene to assist with family members that were arriving.