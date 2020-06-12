Niebrugge Cares Foundation has donated $15,000 to C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation to help “provide opportunities for people through education and support to achieve and maintain self-sufficiency.” Their mission statement aligns with today more than ever.

Through the range of programs they offer, it is our desire this money will help so many in our county that has suffered in so many ways during the last few months of Covid 19 pandemic.

Niebrugge Cares Foundation, established by Jim and Linda Niebrugge in 2007, has helped many organizations that provide emergency services, shelter, education assistance, and much more.