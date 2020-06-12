At times, the June 6 rally against racism in Effingham was more of a religious revival with references to the Bible and church songs.

There were no hateful words, just expressions of hope that people in Effingham County can change their attitudes toward people of color just as demonstrations across the country are showing that racism in all its forms is becoming unacceptable. The rally was dedicated to George Floyd, who was killed while being held down by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 after being arrested for using a counterfeit bill. A shocking video showed an officer holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.

A crowd of about 500 people gathered under the trees in front of the Effingham Courthouse gazebo where speakers offered inspiration for the cause of Black Lives Matter and musicians played songs similar to those used by the civil rights movement decades ago. The rally, like hundreds across the United States took aim at systematic racism, which can involve police brutality toward African Americans. The rally did not claim local law enforcement engages in brutality or injustice toward people of color.

Some of the speakers talked about what it is like to be a person of color in Effingham County.

Skylar Rogers of Altamont talked about being a mixed-race married couple in these times after asking a show of hands from other mixed-race couples in the crowd – several raised their hands. She said there are places where her white husband can go and be welcomed, and places where she can go, and he is not welcomed.

“That is not acceptable!” Rogers shouted out and drew cheers and applause from the crowd. “Change brings discomfort. When I moved her 10 years ago, I’ll admit I was apprehensive. Effingham as well as the surrounding communities were historically known as ‘Sundown Towns.’ How could a place like that accept someone who looked like me? Have there been incidences of disdainful glances at us? Yes. Because I am an outsider and I could be one of those people who bring crime and other undesirable circumstances to their personal world. With that being said, however, I have become part of a community that I have come to love. It feels amazing to be walking into a business and have the owner greet me as a friend. Not as a threat, not as someone who they have to watch. But someone who has come to support their business and sees me as a person. This is the community I am proud to be a part of.”

Rogers said faith and hope can change communities that once refused to accept people of color even for an overnight stay in a motel. She referred to the Cross of the Crossroads that shows Effingham’s commitment to faith, and therefore, it should accept all people by changing attitudes toward race.

“Change also brings hope. Hope that this community can see beyond color, beyond the borders of this community and bring hope for a better tomorrow,” she said. “The Bible speaks on faith and hope but specifically says, ‘The greatest of these is love.’”

She quoted Martin King Jr. on how hate was unacceptable for him. “I refuse to hate. It’s too big a burden to bear.” Many have said hate is based on fear. “Love is the one thing that can bring change,” she said before singing “Amazing Grace” that had many in the crowd joining in during a very emotional moment.

Terrence Hill, an Effingham High School record-setting athlete and talented student now attending college, talked about how his dark skin caused a local white girl to stop seeing him. It was not her choice, but her family that forced it. For the most part, Hill said he was well-accepted by the community, but that memory is a bitter one.

Matt Robinson, a recent EHS graduate and one of the organizers of the rally, talked about how being black in a small town means you’re asked in businesses if you are from here or a white teammate blurts out he accepts you because you’re not really black.

Effingham resident and musician Bill Passalacqua had the crowd joining in when he sang “This Land is your Land.” He also talked about how some people in the crowd had taken risks by attending the rally by losing jobs or being threatened with dismissal or being shunned by their family members, hopefully temporarily. He told of a shouting match he had with a long-time friend over the rally.

“Whereas, the county and city have been very supportive, it has been some unelected bigwigs who have been most opposed to our gathering,” Passalacqua said. “What they don’t get is change is coming. As it should have decades ago. And all we are doing is ushering in that change as righteously and as peacefully as possible.”

Just as Black Lives Matter is fighting for the rights of African Americans today, Passalacqua encouraged local residents to stand up for their First Amendment rights and defy people opposed to justice.

There were many young people in the crowd including several from Jasper County inspired to organize a similar rally in Newton on June 13.

Damien Hartke, a Newton Community High School alumnus, said he was impressed by the turnout and some of the messages. When asked what he thought of Terrence Hill’s comments about some racial prejudice he experienced in Effingham, Hartke agreed that also happens in Jasper County.

“I heard stores like that when I was in school,” Hartke said. He agreed that is demeaning and unfair.

Mitch Bierman, who was a football teammate with Hartke in 2016, was glad to see people from this area letting go and doing what is right.

“I was impressed that people have finally let go of what other people thought of them. And they stood up for what’s morally right, not just what other people think. And what is morally right in their town. More people need to think about moral justice and what is going on in America. And forget what their immediate circle thinks about them what the town’s image should be,” Bierman said.

Bierman said it is wrong for people to just think about the rioters and looters because they are not the true face of the protest movement. He noted how peaceful the Effingham rally was.

Anna Habing, part of the Social Justice Group that organized the rally and one of the presenters, was thrilled by the turnout to the Square. She said the event was peaceful and did not seem to draw any counter-protests.

Some adults brought their children to the Effingham rally, which included a march around the Courthouse Square. Some called it a moment in history that they wanted their children or grandchildren to witness.

The question now is whether the rally will change local history or simply be a historic footnote.