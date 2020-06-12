Of the 76 cases of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Henry County, 48 have had “symptoms resolved,” according to recovery data released by the local health department this week.

Of those cases, 14 have been categorized as “asymptomatic,” meaning they have tested positive but have not exhibited recognizable symptoms.

The stats show that two “symptomatic” patients have been hospitalized and nine are being treated at home. The county continues to report no deaths from the pandemic. Two patients are categorized as “symptoms unknown” as they are not required to participate with health department tracking efforts.

In Stark County, three cases have been reported, two of them asymptomatic, with one having “symptoms resolved.”

The Henry County Health Department said it is continuing to release information to urge local residents to remain cautious and vigilant when it comes to community mitigation efforts and remaining in compliance with the Restore Illinois Phase 3 guidelines:

Stay at home when possible.Go out for essential trips only.Observe social distancing of at least 6 feet.wear a face covering when in public placesCover coughs and wash hands frequently.

Health officials said they are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.

The department continues to urge residents to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at www. dph.illinois.gov