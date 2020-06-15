On June 20-the summer solstice and the day with the most light – Illinois residents will join thousands of advocates across the world to participate in The Longest Day® to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, participants will use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association® care, support and research programs. The Longest Day coincides with Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month® in June.

This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many The Longest Day participants will choose to support the event “virtually” through “at-home” and “social-distance” activities – biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting and more – to shine a light on the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support. In Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 587,000 family members and friends caring for them.

About the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter:

The Alzheimer’s Association® is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter covers an 87-county area with offices in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Quincy and Southern Illinois. Since 1980, the Chapter has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes. The Illinois Chapter serves more than half a million Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer's disease, including more than 230,000 Illinois residents living with the disease. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call their free 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.