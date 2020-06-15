PEORIA — After 25 years, the boys high school basketball state finals are leaving Peoria.

State Farm Center in Champaign is to play host to the Illinois High School Association’s crown-jewel event, beginning next year and running through 2023.

During a teleconference Monday, the IHSA board of directors voted to accept the Champaign-Urbana bid to host. The 11-member board consists of high school principals from around the state.

The decision returns the finals to the University of Illinois. They had been played there each March from 1919 until 1995, when Peoria outbid Champaign-Urbana for the honor.

"This was a very difficult decision for our board, one that I think was the right decision," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said during a news conference following the board vote.

"Leaving Peoria, as you can imagine the friendships you can make after being in a location for that period of time can be extensive."

The board also decided to keep the girls finals in Bloomington-Normal for the next three years. Those games are played at Redbird Arena in Normal, on the Illinois State University campus.

The state finals in all four enrollment classes – both boys and girls – will be played as part of a three-day weekend, Thursdays through Saturdays. In 2021, the boys will play March 11-13, while the girls fall the weekend prior, March 4-6.

Until now, the girls and boys finals were conducted over four consecutive weekends, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Since 1996, the boys finals had been played at Carver Arena in the Peoria Civic Center. Adjacent exhibit halls were used for the March Madness Experience, a volunteer-operated fan festival that is not to be replicated in Champaign.

The Experience was a new, key aspect of Peoria’s successful bid a quarter-century ago.

Peoria civic officials bid this year to continue to host the boys finals. But they also made a separate bid for both the boys and the girls finals and planned to conduct the March Madness Experience at each event.

Working to Peoria’s detriment, it appeared, was an IHSA desire to keep the girls tournament at Redbird Arena.

Anderson and Taylor Ridge Rockridge Principal Katy Hasson, the vice president of the IHSA board, suggested the girls found a niche over 28 years at Redbird and at ISU.

"I think their commitment to the girls tournament was important and definitely something we wanted to stick with," Hasson said. "It’s nothing, necessarily, that Peoria didn’t do."

Said Anderson: "Once we determined (Redbird) was the best fit for that tournament, we had to evaluate Peoria vs. Champaign-Urbana."

A boys-girls bid was elemental for the Peoria contingent from the time the IHSA selection process began last year, according to J.D. Dalfonso, president and CEO of the area’s convention and visitors bureau. Gender equity and March Madness Experience operations were cited.

Dalfonso, a Peoria-area native, didn’t hide his disappointment with the IHSA decision regarding the tournament.

"It hurts. I grew up with it," Dalfonso said in a separate interview. "I got to see some phenomenal players. It brought so much excitement for somebody who didn’t even play the sport as a kid.

"Personally, it’s a tough one to swallow."

In a news release, Peoria officials stated they plan to bid for the boys and girls finals again when the Champaign and Normal contracts with the IHSA expire.

This Champaign-Urbana bid focused on new technology and the capability for increased fan interactivity in the renovated State Farm Center, formerly known as Assembly Hall.

"Their bid was powerful," Anderson said. "When comparing for the boys tournament, Champaign rose to the top because of the resourcefulness of their bid. You could tell that we were wanted there."

Among organizations that sponsored the Champaign-Urbana effort to reclaim the boys finals was the U of I athletics department.

"I’m old school. I believe it belongs on a college campus," Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood said. "So much has changed since the last time it was here. I couldn’t be more elated for our program and for our community."

The last time the state finals were played in Peoria was in 2019. The 2020 events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peoria was host to plenty of high points in the tournament’s storied history. Perhaps none locally were higher than the final two of Manual’s four-peat of Class AA state championships, in 1996 and ’97.

Peoria High won back-to-back AA titles in 2003 and ’04. The leader of those teams was Shaun Livingston, who later helped win three NBA championships as a player for the Golden State Warriors.

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman paid tribute to what now is the former host city of America’s Original March Madness.

"Hats off to Peoria. They unquestionably have left big shoes to fill," he said. "They set a high bar for what this event can be.

"I’m looking forward to striving with every partner to make sure we not only meet but surpass that bar in the years ahead."