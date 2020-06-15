MACOMB-Organizers of Western Illinois University's Leatherneck Country Meats – The Purple and Gold Standard of Western Illinois, are preparing for the group's next sale, this time with a shifted focus to pork raised outdoors.

Leatherneck Country Meats is a student-run organization that offers pork sales to the public. This is the third year LCM has been holding sales.

This year, LCM is raising Berkshire hogs on the University Farm. The first piglets have already been placed outdoors. This year's retail sale is expected in early October.

"Raising berks on pasture allows our students to learn about another pork production method in a hands-on environment as well as gives consumers a choice in the end product," said Associate Professor Mark Hoge, who is responsible for WIU's swine enterprise.

The University's swine technician is Jay Pittman and Instructor Jana Knupp is handling the LCM marketing.

Berkshires are known for better meat marbling and a tender, juicier flavor.

LCM is run through the University Farm and uses animals raised there as part of the University's academic offerings, including classes on swine science and as part of WIU's nationally-successful Livestock Judging Team. Money raised through the program benefits the School of Agriculture.

Agriculture students are employed at the farm to handle all parts of animal care, from feeding to farrowing.

Processing for Leatherneck Country Meats is done at the Farmhouse Meat Company in Carthage. Owners of the meat locker include two WIU alumni.

To learn more about Leatherneck Country Meats, visit bit.ly/LCMorder.