CARMI — The Carmi White County Community Unit No. 5 School District met on Monday to discuss budgetary items, personnel issues, and contingency plans for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Brad Lee provided the latest plans based on the still to be released guidelines.

We are still waiting for guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) concerning the start of the next school year. Information received last week from the State Superintendent stated the following: "We anticipate releasing a transition plan that will advise schools and districts on the start of the 2020-21 school year sometime during the third week of June and releasing Remote Learning Recommendations soon thereafter."

Our administrative team has been meeting and working on the following options:

a) In Person Learning -- with no restrictions. (Must be in Phase V)

b) Modified On-Campus - Schools open with significant changes including social

distancing, alternate schedules, modified capacity. (Must be in Phase IV)

c) Hybrid Learning - Schools will employ a hybrid approach to teaching and learning

with students experiencing both at-home and on-campus learning. (Must be in Phase IV)

d) Remote Learning 2.0 - Due to public health concerns, students and staff are required to utilize Remote Learning. New guidance for attendance, grading, and accountability will be implemented.

We will continue to prepare for any or all of the above. Our current start dates are August 13 for staff and August 17 for students.

In the Technology Update section of the meeting, plans were discussed to use District school buses as mobile Wi-Fi providers to students without access if remote learning is required.

Materials and Technology Fee schedules for the academic year were approved. It was noted that under the new system all individual classroom fees would be waived (except for Driver’s Education). It was also noted that seniors would be able to keep their school-issued Chromebook.

Kindergarten: $25.00

Grades 1-3: $35.00

Grades 4-6: $45.00

Grades 7-8: $60.00

Grades 9-12: $75.00

Driver’s Education Fee: $50.00