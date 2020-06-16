MACOMB — Hospital President Brian Dietz told the board of directors Monday that McDonough District Hospital last week received $5 million in federal aid. He said the money was received Friday afternoon.

"Things are moving so rapidly at that level that we can't get all our questions answered," Dietz said in response to board questions as to any restrictions on the grant.

He said the American Hospital Association confirmed that hospitals were getting grants.

"There is further discussion in Washington for measures that would help all hospitals," Dietz told the board.

Chief Medical Officer Ed Card reported that the ban on hospital visitors has been modified. A patient can have one visitor each day, with the visitor being screened and masked in the tent outside the hospital and then brought in.

Dr. Card said an ER patient can be accompanied by one person, but that no companion would be allowed for anyone with a respiratory illness. He said anyone coming in for outpatient surgery could bring one companion.

On the resumption of surgeries, Dietz said, "Things are looking good so far." Card said some prospective patients have expressed reluctance at the hospital's pre-surgery isolation policy.

Incident Commander Wanda Foster said MDH is currently treating one COVID-19 patient. She said there has been a decrease in virus testing delays and that several asymptomatic positive cases have been discovered.

Foster said the hospital is "in good shape" in terms of its personal protective equipment supplies. She said she is working with Spoon River College and Western Illinois University to bring back clinical nursing activities for the students in the fall. "We will provide them with masks and face shields," Foster said.

Dr. Jeff Sparks, MDH medical staff president, gave the board a set of files containing information on physicians who've requested hospital privileges.

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.